Marvel Champions Adds Another Spider-Verse Character

✖

Marvel Champions: The Card Game will add another character popularized by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Earlier today, Fantasy Flight Games announced the Sp//dr Hero Pack for Marvel Champions: The Card Game. The new Hero Pack will introduce Peni Parker and her Sp//dr Suit as a single playable character. Both Peni and her Sp//dr suit comes with individual identity cards, each of which has its own abilities. Interestingly, Peni and Sp//dr Suit also have a relatively low hand size. Instead, the deck will generate resources through various upgrades to the Sp//dr Suit that are activated over time.

Marvel Champions: The Card Game is a living card game, with new content added to the game every month. Players choose a single main hero and build a deck using cards unique to that hero, "basic cards" that can be added to any deck, and cards from one of four different aspects. The game comes with both standalone scenarios to play through as well as campaigns that give player the chance to upgrade cards and earn powerful bonuses as they progress through the storyline.

In addition to a set of cards made specifically for Peni and new Protection-themed cards that can be used in any deck, the Sp//dr Hero Pack will include a new encounter set that adds a new version of the Sinister Six as an optional modular encounter. This version of the Sinister Six is led by the Iron Spider and includes characters like Sandman, Bombshell, and Hobgoblin.

The Sp//dr Hero Pack continues a cycle of Marvel Champions products centered on the Spider-Verse. The game introduced both Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy (aka Ghost-Spider) through the Sinister Motives boxed set. Fantasy Flight also recently announced a Hero Pack for Spider-Ham.

The Sp//dr Hero Pack for Marvel Champions: The Card Game will be released this summer.