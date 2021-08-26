Marvel: Crisis Protocol Announces New Rival Panels Pack Featuring Spider-Man and Doctor Octopus

✖

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is getting a new kind of character pack, featuring new figures of existing characters and re-printed cards. Earlier today, Atomic Mass Games announced the first of Marvel: Crisis Protocol's Rival Panels packs, featuring Spider-Man and Doctor Octopus. These packs will feature new miniature sculpts that replace those found in the Core Set, as well as foil stat cards and reprinted Tactic Cards featuring new arts. The first pack shows Spider-Man and Doctor Octopus in decidedly more dynamic poses than the miniatures found in the Core Set. A new piece of terrain is also included that features slots to display Spider-Man and Doctor Octopus in battle.

We look forward to sharing more at #Ministravaganza!

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a miniatures skirmish game in which players control the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe while competing against another player. Players can use any configuration of heroes and villains, provided their team's total Threat Level is equal to or lower than the Threat Level of whatever scenario players choose to play through.

While Atomic Mass Games has released multiple miniatures of the same character for Marvel: Crisis Protocol (Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Widow, and Doctor Strange all have two miniatures each in the game), those miniatures all come with different stat sheets with different abilities. It sounds like these will be brand new sculpts for the game, but old cards.

The Rival Panels packs seem to be divisive among Marvel: Crisis Protocol's fans online. Many fans appreciate the new dynamic-looking miniatures. However, some players are not fans of the use of reprinted stat cards and Tactic Cards, especially as the Core Set characters are seen as very underwhelming compared to more recent releases. However, this product seems more geared towards players who enjoy the hobbying aspect of Marvel: Crisis Protocol, that is the building and painting of miniatures.

More information about the Rival Panels pack will be released at Atomic Mass Games' Ministravaganza, which will take place on September 9th through September 11th. The Rival Panels Pack - Spider-Man vs. Doctor Octopus will be released later this year and will have a retail price of $59.95.