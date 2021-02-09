Marvel Fantastic Four: Future Foundation HeroClix Preview

The Fantastic Four are back in HeroClix, and now they're bringing the kids and extended family of the Future Foundation with them. WizKids Games' next Marvel HeroClix set is Fantastic Four: Future Foundation and the new set features the upgraded figure designs that first appeared in the X-Men: House of X set. The new collection also introduces new equipment to the game, with one piece of equipment packed in every booster. The set also debuts the Captain and Sidekick mechanics, where Captains can teach their Sidekick new powers when they're featured on a team together. And, of course, the set features new figures for the Fantastic Four, Doctor Doom, Spider-Man, and more. WizKids Games has provided ComicBook.com with a handful of previews from Marvel Heroclix: Fantastic Four Future Foundation. We have the digital previews for one of Galactus's heralds, the fearsome Terrax, the manipulative Psycho-Man and his accompanying equipment, and Lord Doom, a version of Doctor Doom from another reality. Keep reading to see the previews. What do you think of the next Marvel HeroClix set? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section. Marvel HeroClix: Fantastic Four Future Foundation is scheduled for release on February 17th.

048 Stardust

049 Terrax

057 Psycho-Man

s006 Emotional Modifier

064 Lord Doom

Set Info

"Adults, children, geniuses, mutants, Moloids – but they're all one big family in Marvel's Future Foundation! Reed Richards assembled the Future Foundation because an entire generation of geniuses would do more good than he ever could. Whether you're fighting the Heralds of Galactus or Dr. Doom, you'll be able to build a team of characters that support and LEARN NEW ABILITIES from one another! Maybe the Invisible Woman teaches Valeria a lesson in defense or The Thing shows Artie a thing or two about toughness. There are more than 10 cool Captains and a dozen studious Sidekicks to collect! Wait, Dr. Doom is teaching the kids WHAT?! Every booster will come with 5 pre-painted figures and select boosters will come with a bonus equipment-objects like Doom's Time Platform or Diablo's Alchemical Potions to use on your HeroClix team!"