Marvel Games Is Very Excited About the PS5

Marvel Games is apparently pretty excited about the PlayStation 5, or at least director of production Eric Monacelli is. As you may know, this week Sony formally announced its next-gen PlayStation as the PS5, revealed it will release in holiday 2020, and also divulged a few interesting details about the system, chiefly about the DualShock 5. That said, as you would expect, excitement and hype levels were once again high as gamers slowly prepare themselves for the next generation of console gaming. And counted among this excitement is Moncaelli, who teased that the future of console gaming sounds, well, cool.

As you may know, Marvel is once again back in the console gaming space, and is doing things a bit differently this time around. In other words, it’s going out and getting high-caliber studios to make games for it rather than simply make movie tie-in titles and dumping games onto the laps of inexperienced developers. For example, just in 2018 it helped Sony Interactive Entertainment and Insomniac Games bring Marvel’s Spider-Man to PS4. Not only did the game sell very, very well, but it’s critically-acclaimed as well. Meanwhile, this year it and Nintendo brought Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 to the Nintendo Switch. And then next year, Crystal Dynamics is kicking off the Avengers game universe with Marvel’s Avengers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In short, it’s an exciting time to be a fan of Marvel video games, which hasn’t always been the case. And, as you would expect, Marvel fans are already looking towards the future.

Hope that future includes a Doctor Strange game made by @remedygames & @PlayStation — David ❌ (@EntryHazzard) October 9, 2019

Give me that next gen Marvel vs. Capcom 4 @MarvelGames @CapcomUSA_ — Steve Da Silva (@SrkToTheChin) October 9, 2019

It will be interesting to see what Marvel does on PS5 and Xbox Scartlett. Obviously, the former is going to get a Marvel’s Spider-Man sequel, but it remains a mystery what other heroes it could bring to the world of gaming. Personally, I agree with David above: I’d love to see a Doctor Strange game, though I’m not sure Remedy is the team for that game.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, let me know over on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_. What Marvel hero or villain do you want to see get the video game treatment next?