‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Photo Recreates Famous Beatles Album Cover With Hilarious Twist

It’s great to see some users come up with some wild creations within the world of Insomniac Games‘ Spider-Man. But one has managed to go the extra mile, recreating an album cover that’s almost 50 years old with a little help from his Spider-friends.

An Instagram user by the name of Matthewrex has shared his latest image from the game, featuring a pair of Spider-Men walking across a street, in a recreation of the Beatles’ album cover for Abbey Road. In fact, Matthew even goes as far as to dub it “Spidey Road.” You can see the image below.

View this post on Instagram Spidey Road. @insomniacgames #SpiderManPS4 @playstation A post shared by Matt Downham (@matthewrex) on Sep 10, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

On top of that, we see two different Spidey outfits, including the traditional red, white and blue get-up, as well as one that’s a little more “plain” wear, right down to the Spidey boots.

For those of you unsure what the reference is about, the Beatles released an album in 1969 called Abbey Road, which features the four members of the group — Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr — walking across the infamous road in succession. As you can see from the image below, the Spider-Man image recreates that, even with just two characters.

Oh, what we wouldn’t give, though, to see such a cover recreated with the stars of Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions. In that game, you could play as four different characters from the universe, including Ultimate Spider-Man, the Amazing Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2099 and Noir Spider-Man. Now that is an album cover that we wouldn’t mind seeing. Maybe someone savvy can put that together. (Not that they could put it in the game, mind you. Or…could they…?)

For now, though, kudos to Matthewrex for taking things wayyyyy back to the old-school, back when fans didn’t mind listening to tunes like “Come Together” and “Here Comes the Sun.” Now we’ll have to see if others respond to this “album cover challenge” and see what they can produce.

Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.