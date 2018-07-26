‘Marvel Ultimate Alliance’ Games Delisted on All Platforms

We warned you a couple of days ago that the Marvel: Ultimate Alliance games might be going away. And now, they’re officially gone.

We took a peek at several storefronts this morning and, sadly, both Marvel: Ultimate Alliance and Ultimate Alliance 2 have been removed from a lot of them..

When you take a look over at the Steam page, the profile pages for both games are still up. However, there’s no option to buy them anymore. This was different a few days before when you could pick up both games for just $15.

Over on the Xbox front, when you do a search for Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 1 or 2 on Xbox One, the same thing happens. You get profile pages but no option to purchase either of the games. Interestingly enough however, Ultimate Alliance 2 is still listed on the Xbox 360 page for $29.99. More than likely this’ll be removed very soon.

Meanwhile, over on PlayStation Network, we attempted to do a search for both games and came up with nothing. So it looks like those versions are gone for good without even a profile page to look at.

This is a common practice for Activision games with expired licenses. Transformers games like Fall of Cybertron and Devastation vanished a few months back, going on sale for a rock bottom price before disappearing for good; and other games like Deadpool, Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants In Manhattan and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD all followed suit.

If you have an Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 or Wii, you can still pick up used copies of the Marvel: Ultimate Alliance games. However they were never released physically for Xbox One and PS4 upon their re-release a couple of years ago. So if you didn’t pick them up already, sorry Charlie. You missed your chance. (Keep in mind that if you did purchase the games, they’re yours to keep. And if you accidentally delete them off your system, you can still re-download them. So there’s that.)

But hopefully this will lead to some kind of reveal of what Square Enix is up to with the Marvel’s Avengers license a little later this year. We’d love to see an Alliance game from them or something else along those lines.

If you do have the Alliance games, however, get your friends together and have a good time. They’re the best co-op games around, especially Ultimate Alliance 2. Those team-up attacks tho!