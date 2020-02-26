Marvel United Reveals Stunning Captain Marvel and Nova Painted Game Pieces (Exclusive)

CMON and Spin Master Games’ Marvel United is knocking out stretch goals left and right, and as a result, fans will have plenty of their favorite Marvel heroes to play as when the game finally releases. So far we’ve seen some cool gameplay and some killer game pieces with impressive sculpts, but we haven’t actually had a chance to see what those game pieces would look like fully painted. Luckily we can exclusively reveal two fully painted game pieces courtesy of BigChild Creatives, and trust us, you’ll want to get these painted ASAP after seeing them. You can get your first look at the painted game pieces for the boss of space herself Captain Marvel as well as the beloved cosmic defender Nova below, and they look phenomenal.

Captain Marvel’s armor pops with the bright reds used in the armor, helmet, and her trademark sash, which also acts as her connection to the base. The pose is fantastic, but when it’s fully painted you really get to see all the little details in her expression and in the armor itself, and it will look amazing on the tabletop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nova looks impressive too, wearing a smirky grin as he blasts off into the sky. The gold and red accents make his blue base costume pop, and there’s a gorgeous light blue wash effect on the blast effect coming from his boots, which also creates the rubble fragments seen on his base. There’s so much attention to detail just on that effect and his base alone, and you can check out both game pieces below.

Now, game pieces will come unpainted in the game that ships, but this just gives you an idea of what they could look like with a little time and paint. You can either do it yourself once you get the game or have someone else with that skillset take their stab at it, but looking at these, we’re sure whatever method you go with will be worth the effort.

You can check out the full description for Marvel United below.

It’s time to become the Heroes you were always meant to be! Designed by Eric M. Lang and Andrea Chiarvesio, Marvel United is a fast-paced cooperative game where players take control of Marvel Super Heroes and band together to thwart the master plans of the most dangerous Villains in the universe. With an all-new visual take by Edouard Guiton, brought to life in fantastic sculpts, Marvel United will challenge you and your friends. Only by standing united will you have any chance of victory!

Marvel United is on Kickstarter now, and you can check it out right here. Make sure to check back right here for more Marvel United coverage, and you can follow me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things tabletop!