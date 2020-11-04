Marvel United Teases X-Men Expansion

CMON and Spin Master's Marvel United made players feel like a team of Avengers taking on iconic Marvel villains like Red Skull, Ultron, and Taskmaster. The heroes included Captain America, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, and more, but with their latest teaser trailer, it seems Marvel United is prepping another big-time group of heroes to join the fight, and it would be none other than the X-Men. Tha5t's right, a new expansion will bring Marvel's mutants to the fray, and you can check out our first look at the new heroes in the full trailer above. We don't have an official roster yet,but as you can see in the image below, we do have an idea of who will be in the upcoming set, or at least some theories.

The black silhouettes give some pretty solid clues, though several are still a mystery. The most obvious ones are Angel (top left), Storm (top right), and Wolverine (center). From there it gets a bit more tricky, as the third from left silhouette looks like someone with a gun, perhaps Bishop. We then see another flying character in the top center, and the sword in her hand could indicate it's Magik.

As for the rest, the far right seems to be a bulkier character, so maybe Juggernaut or Colossus, and the character on the right side of Wolverine seems to have fur, so maybe Beast or Sabretooth.

(Photo: CMON/Spin Master)

Other expected characters would be Gambit, Rogue, Jean Grey, Cyclops, Nightcrawler, and Kate Pryde, but we'll just have to wait and see who makes the cut.

You can find the official description for Marvel United below.

It’s time to become the Heroes you were always meant to be! Designed by Eric M. Lang and Andrea Chiarvesio, Marvel United is a fast-paced cooperative game where players take control of Marvel Super Heroes and band together to thwart the master plans of the most dangerous Villains in the universe. With an all-new visual take by Edouard Guiton, brought to life in fantastic sculpts, Marvel United will challenge you and your friends. Only by standing united will you have any chance of victory!

Marvel United is in stores now.

What X-Men do you hope to see in the expansion? Let us know in the comments or feel free to talk all things Marvel United and tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!