Marvel Gets Its Own Villainous Board Game

The popular Villainous board game franchise is expanding into the Marvel Universe. Earlier today, Ravensburger announced Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power, a new spinoff of its popular Disney Villainous franchise. While previous installments of Villainous focused on classic Disney villains, the new Marvel Villainous will let players control Marvel characters like Ultron, Hela, and Thanos. While Villainous is a mostly asymmetric game in which each villain has their own board and scheme to complete before other players finish their own nefarious plans, Marvel Villainous will feature a shared Fate Deck with heroes that can counter any (or all) of the villains. This is meant to reflect Marvel’s shared universe, and also makes Marvel Villainous stand apart from other Villainous sets. While players can still use the Fate Deck to hurt other players, they’ll risk hamstringing their own plans whenever they pull a Fate Card. Because of the shared Fate Deck, Marvel Villainous is not meant to be played with Disney Villainous, which features individual Fate Decks for every villain.

Originally released in 2018, Villainous quickly became a popular board game that served as a gateway game for deeper board games. With stylish pieces that represent the various villains and mechanics that vary wildly from character to character, Villainous is the rare game that appeals to both casual and hardcore board gamers. To date, Ravensburger has released a Villainous box set and three expansions that can be played either individually or with villains from other expansions.

Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power will feature five supervillains, with the last two villains announced later this year. The game will be released in August and pre-orders will be available in July.