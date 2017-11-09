Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite’s Full Roster Is Heavy On MCU, Light On New Capcom Names
Earlier this week a new Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite story trailer dropped, providing a first glimpse of new characters Jedah, Dormammu, Firebrand, and Ghost Rider. The trailer was packed with plenty of craziness, but its description on YouTube also contained a crucial bit of information:
"More playable characters in Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite have been recently confirmed, including Jedah, Dormammu, Firebrand, and Ghost Rider. Additional information and gameplay details on these four characters will be available next week, in conjunction with the Gamescom event in Cologne, Germany. These newly added characters bring the final roster at launch up to 30 characters, with more post launch characters to be revealed in the future."
There you have it – we now know the full 30 character launch lineup. Have you been keeping up with all the reveals? Don't worry, we have, and you can check out the full roster, below…
Team Marvel
Of the 15 Marvel characters, four of them (Captain Marvel, Gamora, Thanos, and Ultron) are new. As fans have noted, the lineup seems to be heavily inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with no X-Men fighters, or Spider-Man characters aside from the webslinger himself. You can't help but feel like Marvel could have branched out a little further – what about Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel? Or Squirrel Girl? Or somebody totally out of left field like Howard the Duck?
- Rocket Raccoon
- Dr. Strange
- Hawkeye
- Gamora
- Ultron
- Captain America
- Iron Man
- Thanos
- Nova
- Hulk
- Captain Marvel
- Thor
- Spider-Man
- Dormammu
- Ghost Rider
Team Capcom
Of the 15 Capcom characters, a mere two (Jedah and Mega Man X) are new. I guess Capcom just isn't producing new characters/franchises like they used to. Not a bad lineup, although there's definitely more of a focus on "realistic" characters like Chris Redfield and Frank West than in the past.
Strider
Arthur
Spencer
Zero
Mega Man X
Jedah
Chris Redfield
Dante
Ryu
Chun-Li
Morrigan
Frank West
Haggar
Nemesis
Firebrand
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite brawls onto PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on September 19.prevnext