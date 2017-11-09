Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite’s Full Roster Is Heavy On MCU, Light On New Capcom Names

(Photo: Capcom/Marvel)

Earlier this week a new Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite story trailer dropped, providing a first glimpse of new characters Jedah, Dormammu, Firebrand, and Ghost Rider. The trailer was packed with plenty of craziness, but its description on YouTube also contained a crucial bit of information:

"More playable characters in Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite have been recently confirmed, including Jedah, Dormammu, Firebrand, and Ghost Rider. Additional information and gameplay details on these four characters will be available next week, in conjunction with the Gamescom event in Cologne, Germany. These newly added characters bring the final roster at launch up to 30 characters, with more post launch characters to be revealed in the future."

There you have it – we now know the full 30 character launch lineup. Have you been keeping up with all the reveals? Don't worry, we have, and you can check out the full roster, below…