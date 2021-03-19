Marvel's Avengers is Finally Introducing MCU Costumes

✖

During the Square Enix Presents event, the spotlight moved to Marvel's Avengers, and fans got some big reveals. Not only did we get the first look at Black Panther's big expansion, but we also got a look at the full roadmap for new content throughout the year, and it revealed something fans have long wanted. The roadmap revealed that the game would finally be getting costumes inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something that seemed like a no-brainer but for some reason hadn't happened until now.

Now, the roadmap doesn't offer a date for the MCU costumes, as it's not associated with the Spring or Summer timelines like the other big content offerings. The good news is that means this could very well be coming sooner rather than later, as they can just release a new suit here and there without it being tied to a bigger pack.

The Red Room content could also end up bringing some Black Widow MCU looks, since that is being released around the movie, but we'll have to wait and see.

While many have wanted MCU-themed suits, there are already several MCU-style costumes in the game. Widow and Captain America have suits very similar to their movie counterparts, but not going to lie, would love a Hulk Endgame-style suit or an Age of Ultron-style Captain America suit, as well as a Thor Ragnarok suit complete with his eye patch.

Of course, these are MCU-inspired costumes, so it won't be a one-to-one match, just like the other comic-inspired costumes in the game.

We'll have to wait a bit for the MCU costumes, but in the meantime here's the official rundown on Hawkeye's new mission.

"After the A-Day disaster, Clint Barton and his mentee, Kate Bishop, were left on their own, deciding to search for the missing Nick Fury, and, in doing so, stumbled upon AIM's secret Tachyon Project, resulting in Clint's capture. Though Kate brought him back to the Avengers, peril doesn't leave him; he falls into a coma, witnessing a future vision that leaves him confused and defeated when he finally wakes. Armed with his bow, sword, and knowledge of the grim events to come, it's up to Hawkeye to stop the end of the world."

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC now.

Which MCU suits do you want to see first? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming.