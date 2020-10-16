Marvel's Avengers Delays Kate Bishop Release; Addresses State of Game

✖

Marvel's Avengers has certainly had some issues during its initial launch window, but the team at Crystal Dynamics has been hard at work delivering patches and slowly but surely addressing many of the biggest criticisms. Today Crystal Dynamics addressed the current state of the game as well as the status of its future plans and releases, which includes new characters like Kate Bishop. Bishop was expected to hit sometime this month, but Crystal Dynamics is delaying her release just a bit to make sure everything is good to go with the new content as well as the foundational content she is being added to, though the push doesn't seem to be that long, as they say "a bit" and "out of October." Here's the full comment.

"Moving forward, we intend to have a fixed, predictable patching cycle to ensure all new content meets both our and your high standards and has time for extensive internal testing. We know fans are hungry for new content, but delivering a fun experience is our priority. With this in mind, we’ve decided to push Kate Bishop’s Operation launch back a bit, out of October. We’re sorry for this slight delay, but we are dedicated as a team to quality first."

They also tease Bishop's operation a bit and what it will bring to the game.

"Kate’s new Operation will be a must-play for fans wanting to know what’s next in the story! In Marvel’s Avengers: Kate Bishop — Taking AIM, Tachyon Rifts become a harbinger of a new threat. As players investigate the source of them, they will pick up on a story that begins shortly after the conclusion of the Reassemble campaign. Then comes Clint (we’ll have more information on him later) and looking into 2021, our biggest Avengers Initiative addition yet will introduce a new Hero, region, and narrative arc."

They also released a note to the community, which addressed some of the issues at launch and their plan moving forward.

"To our community:

We have been thrilled to see so many of you enjoying Marvel’s Avengers; to watch you fall in love with Kamala Khan in the Reassemble campaign, customize iconic Super Heroes your way, and discover new War Zone co-op strategies with your friends.

Marvel’s Avengers’ launch was not without turbulence, and we recognize that a number of issues detracted from your enjoyment of the game. This does not align with Crystal Dynamics’ value of craftsmanship, and for that we sincerely apologize.

Over the past weeks, our team around the world has been heads down fixing bugs and tuning key gameplay systems guided in part by your feedback. Since launch, we’ve released rapid updates to address these bugs, improve game stability, and refine our matchmaking system. While our work is never done, these fixes and additions have made improvements to the overall player experience."

That was followed by a letter from Head of Studio Scot Amos, and you can read his full note below.

"I’d like to end this State of the Game update with a heartfelt note to you - our fans.

Reflecting on this past year and the isolating global climate that has come with it – Super Hero stories feel more important than ever. On an individual level, Super Heroes inspire us to dig deep and get back up after being knocked down. From a societal perspective, they illustrate how our differences enrich communities big and small.

In our nearly 30-year history, Crystal Dynamics has never shipped a game under conditions like these; from working at home to avoid a pandemic, to some of us evacuating said homes to stay safe from wildfires. While the challenges 2020 has surfaced are many, it’s also instilled a strength in us; to reassemble a team divided by geography and life circumstances, and come back stronger, united by a mission to do right by you.

This is, in part, why we have taken our responsibility developing Marvel’s Avengers so seriously. It’s our opportunity to pass on that core heroes’ spirit of heart and hope, connect you with friends near and far, and inspire you to plant your feet against a sea of adversity and say, "No, you move".

Marvel’s Avengers is far more than a game to us, and you are far more than its players. You are our Super Heroes. We may be apart, but we are all in this together.

- Crystal Dynamics Head of Studio, Scot Amos"

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC now.

What do you think about the plan and Kate Bishop's delay? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming.