Marvel’s Avengers Drops Special Avengers: Endgame Surprise on Fans

Marvel’s Avengers is back with another Avengers: Endgame surprise. Last week, Crystal Dynamics treated fans on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X to the game’s first Spider-Man MCU suit since the character’s release. It came as a big surprise for a variety of reasons, and it’s been followed up with another surprise, this time for Hawkeye fans. Since the release of Hawkeye on Disney+, Marvel’s Avengers has released several MCU suits for Hawkeye, but this new one may end up being the most popular yet.

While Hawkeye doesn’t have as many iconic outfits as Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, or even Black Window, the character does have some fan-favorite suits, including his Ronin outfit from Avengers: Endgame, which is finally being added to the game, via its in-store marketplace, on February 3, also known as tomorrow.

How much the suit will cost, the game’s official Twitter account doesn’t note. All it does is relay word of its release and provide our first look at the suit in the game. According to the Twitter post with all of this news, the suit described as being “inspired” by the suit in the movie, and that’s because it’s not a one-for-one replica.

Now, it’s worth noting this announcement has created some confusion because there’s a similar Hawkeye suit already in the game that players have mistaken as the same outfit but without the hood and unfinished. This isn’t true though. The two suits in question are two different suits. In other words, this isn’t a re-release or an upgrade to a pre-existing suit like some players have been incorrectly claiming.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. Will you be copping this new Marvel's Avengers outfit when it releases tomorrow? Meanwhile, for more coverage on the 2020 Marvel game — including not just all of the latest official news, but all of the latest and unofficial rumors, reports, leaks, and speculation — click here.