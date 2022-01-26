Spider-Man Fans Surprised With New Marvel’s Avengers MCU Suit

Marvel’s Avengers is releasing another new MCU suit, and this time it’s for Spider-Man, something fans of the Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series X game thought would never happen due to the fact that Spider-Man is an exclusive character to PlayStation platforms. When Spider-Man was added to the game last year, it was alongside zero Spider-Man-specific content. At the time, developer Crystal Dynamics defended this decision, noting it didn’t want to spend resources on content only some players would see. In addition to this, many also assumed Spider-Man wouldn’t get any premium skins because of the shrunken market for them. Again, only PS4 and PS5 players can buy Spider-Man skins. That said, expectations have been bucked.

Over on Twitter, the official Marvel’s Avengers Twitter account has revealed that tomorrow, on January 27, a new Spider-Man suit based on Peter Parker’s outfit in Spider-Man: Far From Home is releasing. Not all, but many of the previous MCU skins have stirred up criticism and backlash for the lack of authenticity. This has particularly been a problem for characters with exposed hair or weapons/shields, or, in other words, characters like Black Widow, Hawkeye, and Captain America. This isn’t an issue for Spider-Man though, and thus the new suit is a very faithful recreation of the suit it’s based on, which means fans are happy with it, or at least fans on PS4 and PS5 are happy with it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the aforementioned Twitter post containing our first look at the new suit:

https://twitter.com/PlayAvengers/status/1486398744081821697

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how much the skin will cost, but it will presumably be in line with the cost of previous MCU skins. Of course, if any of this information is provided before the release of the skin, we will update the story accordingly.

Marvel’s Avengers is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia. For more coverage on the Avengers game — including not just the latest official news, but all of the latest unofficial rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.