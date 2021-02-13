Marvel's Avengers Reveals New Hawkeye Mission Details

✖

Marvel's Avengers is almost ready to pull back the curtain on the newest hero joining the game, Hawkeye, which will be done at the next War Table coming up on the 16th. Now the game has revealed several new details on Clint Barton's new mission content in a new synopsis, which they released as a tease for the War Table with a countdown. Hawkeye will get a full reveal at the War Table, including a look at how he plays, but now we know a bit more of why he is seeing characters like the Maestro in the footage we've seen so far. Now, if you haven't finished the campaign or Kate Bishop's Taking Aim mission content, spoilers are coming, so you've been warned. You can check out the full synopsis below.

"After the A-Day disaster, Clint Barton and his mentee, Kate Bishop, were left on their own, deciding to search for the missing Nick Fury, and, in doing so, stumbled upon AIM's secret Tachyon Project, resulting in Clint's capture. Though Kate brought him back to the Avengers, peril doesn't leave him; he falls into a coma, witnessing a future vision that leaves him confused and defeated when he finally wakes. Armed with his bow, sword, and knowledge of the grim events to come, it's up to Hawkeye to stop the end of the world."

Those who finished Taking Aim will remember that Kate and the rest of the team save Hawkeye from the other reality before the gate closes, and the whole team is then talking and sharing stories on the Chimera. Hawkeye is glad to be back, and they ask him about what the future holds for them.

He shows snippets of what he saw in the future reality. He says they are attacked by an extraterrestrial race known as the Kree, and it's an "invasion that he says will end the world as we know it." Future Monica is working with Nick Fury to save the Earth, and she tried to bring Clint to the past to help fix it. He doesn't know when they're coming or why, and says they are completely outgunned unless they do something. Captain America is all aboard for getting to work, but then Clint passes out, and we don't know why.

Now we do, as this is likely the coma they are referring to. It's then possible that the future vision is where he meets the Maestro, and from there who knows. We can't wait to learn more though, and the good news is we don't have to wait much longer.

Are you excited for Hawkeye's new story? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Marvel's Avengers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!