Marvel's Avengers Reveals First Look at Hawkeye DLC, Maestro Hulk, and Teases Black Panther

Today's Marvel's Avengers Kate Bishop deep dive gave us a look at the first gameplay from her upcoming Operation pack, and as we saw in the footage, it will feature a new chapter of the story that involves Kate looking for Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye. Hawkeye is evidently stranded in a different timeline, and so she teams with the Avengers and Hank Pym to get to that timeline to bring him back. The new trailer also gave us our first look at Hawkeye's new operation, and as it's titled Future Imperfect, you've probably guessed by now that yes, we will be getting the Maestro, and we even get our first look at him in the trailer, though you can also see him in all his glory below.

Evidently, the timeline Hawkeye is currently in is this legendary comic world where Hulk rules with an iron fist. We see Hawkeye meet Maestro as he sits on his throne, and as the camera pans up you can see Captain America's shield, Iron Man's helmets, Ms. Marvel's bag, Black Panther's mask, Black Widow's gauntlets, and Thor's hammer lying at the foot of it.

Maestro is then fully revealed, and he tells Hawkeye "welcome to the end of the world". It's also worth noting that in the footage Kate does find Clint, but he tells her this was his choice, so we're not sure how he ended up here in the first place.

(Photo: Crystal Dynamics)

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC now.

Are you excited for Hawkeye and Maestro? Let us know what you think in the comments