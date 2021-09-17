Marvel’s Avengers Reveals New Wrestling Takedowns

It’s been nearly a year since Square Enix released Marvel’s Avengers, and the game continues to see a number of additions and improvements. In a new post from the game’s official blog, developer Crystal Dynamics pulled back the curtain on new wrestling-themed takedown moves! Players can now find two of these takedowns in the game’s marketplace: Black Panther’s “Surprised, Aren’t You” and Kate Bishop’s “Watch Where You’re Going.” The game’s official Twitter account calls these “the start,” so we might see more wrestling-inspired moves added in the coming weeks!

A clip of Kate Bishop’s new takedown can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Flashback Reward Cache will run until September 30 where daily completion of Flashback Missions will reward additional resources.



New Takedowns are available in the Marketplace, including the start of our wrestling-themed ones!



🤼 Weekly Blog – https://t.co/twJh092kOz pic.twitter.com/Eyligbt6q1 — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 16, 2021

While some fans questioned the purpose of giving the team wrestling-inspired moves, a lot of others seem taken with the concept! Unsurprisingly, the Tweet above was met with a lot of suggestions from wrestling fans. Some want to see Captain America pull off a Stone Cold Stunner, while others want to see Iron Man doing an elbow drop! It remains to be seen which wrestling takedowns we’ll see added next, but there are a lot of interesting things Marvel’s Avengers can do with this idea. Hopefully the next takedowns added will be as fun as these two!

In addition to these new takedown moves, the game’s marketplace has also been updated with a suit based on Black Panther’s appearance in Captain America: Civil War. The king of Wakanda already has a plethora of costumes in the game, but MCU fans should be pretty happy to see this one. Finally, Crystal Dynamics took the opportunity to reiterate that more content will be coming to the game throughout 2022, with new heroes and villains on the way. It certainly sounds like Crystal Dynamics has a lot more plans for the game’s future!

Marvel’s Avengers is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of these new takedowns in Marvel’s Avengers? Do you plan on buying either of them? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!