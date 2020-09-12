Marvel's Avengers Teases Ant-Man

✖

Marvel's Avengers features a number of notable names popping up during its campaign, including Hank Pym, the original Ant-Man. Pym plays an important part in the campaign, helping the Avengers to mount an offensive against A.I.M., but in this game, Pym isn't Ant-Man any longer (or Giant-Man, Yellowjacket, or any of his other mantles over the years). Thanks to his previous encounters with A.I.M., Pym is no longer able to change size, but as one fan noticed, that doesn't mean the game can't have an Ant-Man. Reddit's RealEdwardNigma noticed a line of dialogue that reveals Scott Lang is alive and well in this world, and that could pave the way for Ant-Man becoming a bigger player in the game down the line.

If you follow the main questline you will eventually discover Pym's base of operations, which is delightfully called the Ant Hill (though as he reveals, it wasn't his idea). Kamala Khan and Bruce Banner explore Pym's headquarters a bit when you first get there, and if you hang around Pym and Banner for a bit you will hear a piece of dialogue that reveals Scott Lang.

Bruce asks "Have you heard from Scott at all?"

Hank responds, "No. He went underground, same as the others."

The others he seems to be referring to are other heroes, as A.I.M. not only took the Avengers to task but also costumed heroes in general. That means that Lang is still out there and assuming he hasn't been captured, he could very well pick up the mantle of Ant-Man once more at a future time. Whether that means he will be a playable character or just an NPC remains to be seen, but with how prevalent Pym Particles are in not only the story but also the core gameplay, it would make sense for Ant-Man to be a part of this game down the line.

The core functionality of shrinking and growing in size is already in the game, and it's one of the coolest parts of combat, so hopefully, this tease means we'll see Lang make his debut at some point.

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC now.

Do you want to see Ant-Man added to the game?