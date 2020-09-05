Marvel's Avengers Reveals Where Captain Marvel is On A-Day

✖

Marvel's Avengers kicks off its campaign with an Avengers celebration, following Kamala Khan as she explores the fan experience and geeks out over meeting some of her favorite heroes. In those opening moments, she gets to meet some of her favorites like Thor, Captain America, and Black Widow, but there is one person missing from the big event, and it's Kamala's absolute favorite hero, Captain Marvel. As we've seen in the trailers and footage, Kamala can be seen wearing a Captain Marvel shirt during the events of A-Day, though we have yet to see Carol Danvers make an appearance in the game. The answer to her whereabouts is provided in the game's early moments though, and obviously there are spoilers coming from this point on so if you haven't had the chance to play the game you've been warned. If you haven't played yet, feel free to check out our spoiler-free review right here!

During the Avengers celebration, we see Kamala run into some bullies that she perfectly puts in their place, and that is what prompts Captain America to come over and talk to her. He sees her shirt and notes that she's a Captain Marvel fan. He then mentions that she is off-planet at the moment, suggesting that she has already worked with the Avengers at some point since they know of her and she's quite popular (I mean, Kamala does have posters and other collectibles of her in her room after all).

Cap doesn't elaborate on how long she's been off-planet, but we don't see her surface during the campaign, which features a big-time jump, though we do get at least one hint about a possible tether that could bring her into the game.

We are eager to learn where she's been all this time, and hopefully, we'll get answers sooner rather than later.

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

"Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions."

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC now.

Where do you think Cap is? Let us know what you think in the comments