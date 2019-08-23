Marvel’s Avengers Reveals New Villain

Marvel’s Avengers has already confirmed two villains we’ll see in the game: Abomination and Taskmaster, the latter who seemingly has a prominent role in the game’s story. But beyond this, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics haven’t revealed any additional villains or baddies for the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia game. That said, while it still hasn’t revealed another singular villain, it has confirmed that players will be taking on A.I.M. over the course of the game, suggesting the group will be at the center of the story and the major cause of trouble for the Avengers.

The news comes way of the game’s official Twitter account, which unfortunately doesn’t divulge any of the key players involved, but if A.I.M. is going to have such a key role in the game, there’s a good chance we are going to see MODOK, one of Marvel’s more interesting villains that doesn’t get enough love.

In the five years since the events of A-Day, a new evil threat has emerged: Advanced Idea Mechanics (A.I.M.). They believe that science, not Super Heroes, will save the world. Reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to take on AIM in Marvel’s Avengers. #EmbraceYourPowers #Reassemble pic.twitter.com/kY8rNo3LDB — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) August 21, 2019

With A.I.M the floodgate of possible villains is pretty open, as the group has hired and teamed up with many different villains in the past. That said, it will be interesting to see if the antagonist will be a member of A.I.M. or just someone that aligns with it. If the former is the case then I can’t really see anyone but MODOK being the central villain.

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on May 15, 2020. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here. Meanwhile, below you can find an official story synopsis:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

