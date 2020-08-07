Marvel's Avengers: Watch the Full Black Widow Taskmaster Fight

✖

Today's Marvel's Avengers PS4 beta is now live, and fans will head right into the battle on the Golden Gate Bridge. That means that you'll be able to face off against Taskmaster with Black Widow, and it's a supremely cool fight. If you are looking for some tips on the battle itself or just want to it in full before you tackle it yourself, we've got you covered, as you can watch yours truly take on the Marvel villain in the full Taskmaster fight video above. The fight is broken up into sections, and while I got hit a few times, it turned out to be a pretty smooth battle if I say so myself, so hopefully, it can help when it's time for you to face down the villain later today.

The battle is split into several parts, with one section requiring you to target a jetpack wearing Taskmaster with your pistols as he tries to swoop in and hit with his blade. The second section is a more traditional melee battle, but you'll need to be careful about throwing too many hits in, as he will counter at a certain point and send you reeling.

The third section has Taskmaster using his full arsenal, as he is able to use mines that keep certain parts of the ground triggered to blow if you stay around them too long. He's also become much better at anticipating your attacks, so you'll need to use your Support Heroic (which cloaks you in invisible camouflage) to get the drop on him.

We've had a chance to run through the beta in full, and you can check out the CB Team's full impressions of the game here and some of the cool costumes you can unlock right here. If you're unfamiliar with the game, you can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

"Marvel’s Avengers is an ambitious game, starting with a global high-stakes race to reassemble and rebuild the Avengers. But that’s just the beginning. To ensure a continuing heroic experience for all players, the narrative of Marvel’s Avengers expands, and threats escalate with each new post-release Super Hero, region and story arc delivered to players at no additional cost once they own the core game.

Marvel's Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on September 4th, 2020.

Will you be giving the beta a shot? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Marvel's Avengers!

