Marvel's Avengers Beta Goes Live Early

Marvel’s Avengers’ beta was set to kick off on Friday for those who pre-ordered it on the PlayStation 4, but it’s not starting at 9 p.m. local time like it was originally supposed to. Instead, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix have gone ahead and kicked off the beta a full 12 hours ahead of schedule to give people the entire day to play through the beta. It’s open for the rest of the weekend if you can’t hop in just yet, but for those who want to get in now, nothing’s stopping you so long as you have a beta code from a PlayStation pre-order.

The surprise announcement was shared through the Marvel’s Avengers Twitter account on Friday morning well ahead of when the beta was supposed to go live. Marvel’s Avengers’ first tweet about the early launch of the beta initially said that the beta was live worldwide, but that caused a bit of confusion when people were then unsure if they meant the beta was live across both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 or just PlayStation as planned. An updated announcement clarified the early launch to say it just applies to the PlayStation 4, so those who didn’t pre-order it or are on the Xbox One will have to wait a bit longer.

Surprise! The Marvel's Avengers Pre-order BETA for PS4 is now LIVE worldwide. Because we 💙 you. #Reassemble pic.twitter.com/2DgT56gRDz — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) August 7, 2020

Once you’re in the beta, you’ll have until August 9th at 9 p.m. to put as much time into it as you can. If you don’t get everything done in that timeframe – and you probably won’t because there’s quite a bit to do for a beta – you’ll be able to play the following weekends when it opens back up and gradually adds more people to the beta.

For those who aren’t able to hop into the beta yet and want to get an idea of how it’ll feel when you’re able to, you can check out our impressions on the beta from an early hands-on experience with it. Reactions to the beta were positive from our first few hours with it, though we of course plan on spending more time in the beta in the coming weekends to see if it holds up the longer you spend with it. There’s also a good chance it’ll win over some skeptics who’ve been critical of the game.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.