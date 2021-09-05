Marvel's Midnight Suns' Easter Eggs Are "Building Blocks"

✖

The upcoming video game Marvel's Midnight Suns appears to be shaping up to be just about everything you might expect to see in a Marvel-branded title, and that includes the ability to play with characters like Captain Marvel and Wolverine on your team, but in terms of straight-up references and Easter eggs, it would seem that the developers at 2K and Firaxis will be fairly subtle. According to ComicBook.com's recent interview with Marvel Games' Bill Rosemann, Marvel's Midnight Suns will include its fair share, but they are really more "building blocks" that will offer nods to those familiar.

"If you're a long-time Marvel reader, you will see people, locations, items, and I wouldn't even call them Easter eggs, we call them building blocks," says Rosemann when asked about Easter eggs in the video game. "You'll see all of these Marvel building blocks that really rewards and gives a nod to long-term readers. But if you're not a long-term reader, if you're just a Firaxis fan and maybe new to Marvel, or maybe definitely new to this more supernatural side of Marvel, I think you're going to find it very accessible and welcoming. And hopefully, we're going to introduce you to this very cool, darker side of the Marvel Universe."

Here's how 2K describes Marvel's Midnight Suns, in case you somehow missed it:

"Through a twisted marriage of magic and science, the nefarious force known as Hydra has revived Lilith, Mother of Demons, after centuries of slumber. Lilith will stop at nothing to complete an ancient prophecy and summon her evil master, Chthon. Pushed to the brink, the Avengers desperately look to fight fire with Hellfire by enlisting the help of the Midnight Suns – Nico Minoru, Blade, Magik, and Ghost Rider – young heroes with powers deeply rooted in the supernatural, formed to prevent the very prophecy Lilith aims to fulfill. Together, they resurrect an ancient warrior – the Hunter, Lilith’s forsaken child and the only hero known to have ever defeated her."

Marvel's Midnight Suns is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store in March 2022. No definitive release date has been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Marvel-branded video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Marvel's Midnight Suns so far? Are you looking forward to seeing what sort of references and Easter eggs might be in it? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!