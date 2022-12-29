Marvel's Midnight Suns Post-Credit Scene Hints at Major Sequel Villain

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the few video games centered on the magic side of the Marvel Universe. While familiar faces like Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Captain Marvel are present, the game puts a big focus on mystic characters like Nico Minoru and Magik. The Midnight Suns assemble to stop the villain Lilith, but the game's post-credit scenes hint that they might be forced to work together again to stop a much bigger threat. WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD.

As Doctor Strange, the Scarlet Witch, and Agatha Harkness work to find some way to resurrect The Hunter, we see the Book of Darkhold. The ancient tome is grabbed by the gauntlet of Doctor Doom as he muses to himself "amateurs." It's unclear if Doom will appear in the DLC's story content, or if the villain will be reserved for a sequel. Marvel fans that picked up the Midnight Suns tie-in comic know that Doom played a role in that series as well, though the comic is very loosely tied to the game itself. Of course, Doom has been one of the Marvel Universe's most skilled magic users for decades in the comics. That should make him a difficult opponent for the Midnight Suns (and players) to content with!

Firaxis Games and 2K confirmed back in October that Marvel's Midnight Suns will receive a Season Pass of extra content. The pass will include four new playable characters: Deadpool, Venom, Morbius, and Storm. Additionally, players can look forward to new skins, new story missions, and an upgrade to the game's hub. No release date has been announced for the content just yet, but fans can look forward to learning a whole lot more in 2023.

Marvel's Midnight Suns is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Versions for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch are also in the works. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you hoping for a sequel to Marvel's Midnight Suns? What did you think of the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!