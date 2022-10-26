Marvel's Midnight Suns DLC Plans Include Deadpool and More

Marvel's Midnight Suns has been teasing the addition of Deadpool for awhile now, and now, the hero has officially been confirmed for the strategy game. Deadpool will be joined by Venom, Morbius, and Storm. The only catch with these additions is that they're all DLC characters and will be wrapped up in the season pass, so those planning on picking up Marvel's Midnight Suns will have to spring for that, too, if you want to play as them.

Marvel and 2K announced the details of the game's season pass this week with the four different DLC packs already laid out. The characters are naturally the highlight, but the season pass will also include story missions and an upgrade for the hub area as well as some additional skins.

What's in Marvel's Midnight Suns' Season Pass?

A preview of each of the DLC characters was shared to remind season pass buyers of the characters' backgrounds in case buyers are less familiar with them:

DLC Pack #1 – Deadpool: A foulmouthed mercenary with a heart of gold, Deadpool has a penchant for grisly violence and lighthearted, fourth-wall breaking wisecracks;

DLC Pack #2 – Venom: Spider-Man's nemesis and one of the main game's bosses, Venom turns playable hero in DLC #2, armed with all of the same symbiote attacks that once threatened the lives of the Midnight Suns;

DLC Pack #3 – Morbius: One of the original comic book Midnight Sons, Morbius is an accomplished biochemist who, in an attempt to cure his own rare blood disease, turned himself into a living vampire;

DLC Pack #4 – Storm: A powerful member of the X-Men, Storm has the ability to generate and manipulate wind, lightning, rain, and other types of weather to her will.

This season pass will also come complete with the Legendary Premium Pack which is an add-on option that includes more cosmetics. These included outfits are considered "premium" skins and will be available at the start of the game. It's a pack also included in the Legendary Edition of the game.

Marvel's Midnight Suns is scheduled to release on December 2nd.