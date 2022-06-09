Marvel's Midnight Suns Release Date, New Characters Revealed at Summer Game Fest

✖

2K and Firaxis Games has announced that Marvel's Midnight Suns will officially release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 7th. The announcement of the release date came alongside a new trailer which premiered today at Summer Game Fest.

The release date for the title might not actually be news to some folks as a recent leak indicated that the video game would release around then. The same leak also revealed that Spider-Man and Scarlet Witch will be playable characters in the upcoming video game, which the announcement today also confirmed. You can check out the new trailer for yourself below:

Hell’s army just got even stronger. Looks like we’re gonna need some backup. 🔥



Rise up with the @midnightsuns when #DarknessFalls on October 7, 2022. pic.twitter.com/0jf674fYw3 — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) June 9, 2022

The trailer specifically shows off characters like Venom and Hulk corrupted by the antagonist, Lilith, and a little bit of Spider-Man in a new suit. Scarlet Witch shows up in the new version of the key art at the end as well. It's hard to say how all of this comes together in the video game, but it seems like we won't have long to wait.

"In Marvel's Midnight Suns, players take on the role of the Hunter – the first customizable original hero in the Marvel Universe, brought back to life from a centuries-long sleep to lead the Midnight Suns, with heroes spanning across the Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and more," the official description of the new video game reads in part. "Forced to unite in opposition to Lilith, Mother of Demons and parent to the Hunter, the Midnight Suns must rise up against the darkness in the face of fallen allies and with the fate of the world at stake."

As noted above, Marvel's Midnight Suns is currently scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 7th. It had previously been set for March 2022. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Marvel-branded video game right here.

What do you think about what's been shown of Marvel's Midnight Suns so far? Are you looking forward to checking it out when it releases in October? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things Marvel and gaming!