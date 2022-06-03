Marvel's Midnight Suns Release Date and More Seemingly Leaks

✖

Marvel's Midnight Suns from 2K and Firaxis Games has been quiet since being delayed out of its initial March 2022 release window to the second half of the year. Following a set of ratings for the title from international sources and ahead of the upcoming Summer Game Fest, however, it would appear that the Marvel's Midnight Suns release date and more might have leaked.

Over on Twitter, Nils Ahrensmeier recently shared that Marvel's Midnight Suns would release on October 6th with pre-orders set to begin soon. Ahrensmeier also claimed that there would be several editions of the video game -- Standard, Enhanced, and Legendary -- with different benefits in each. Additionally, it was claimed that Spider-Man and Scarlet Witch would both be playable characters. While this had all the hallmarks of a strong rumor at the time, it has since been hit with a copyright takedown from what appears to be Take-Two that seemingly adds further legitimacy to the whole thing.

SCOOP: As @_Tom_Henderson_ already predicted, 2K is gonna start pre-orders for Marvels #MidnightSuns soon. Launch date seems October 6th. There will be three versions: Standard, Enhanced and Legendary.

More details in this thread 🧵 1/6#SummerGamesFest pic.twitter.com/5AK8o0hUDa — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) June 2, 2022

The timing of the leak is also notable because Summer Game Fest 2022 is officially set to kick off in full with an event on June 9th. Increasingly, Summer Game Fest is the event where many publishers and developers choose to share major announcements and reveals, and the release date alongside new playable characters for Marvel's Midnight Suns would fit in nicely with other likely suspects for the events given that it's set for the second half of the year but doesn't have an announced release date as of yet.

As noted above, Marvel's Midnight Suns is currently scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store in the second half of 2022. It had previously been set for March 2022. No definitive release date has been announced as of yet, though the leak claims it will release on October 6th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Marvel-branded video game right here.

