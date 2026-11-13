Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gets a Surprising New Upgrade on PS5 From Insomniac

Insomniac Games has today surprisingly released a new upgrade for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PS5. For the most part, new updates and content drops for Spider-Man 2 have long been in the rearview mirror, as Insomniac has instead been focused primarily on getting Marvel’s Wolverine out the door. However, in the wake of PlayStation pushing out a new feature for standard PS5 consoles, Insomniac has opted to take advantage of this function for itself in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

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Available now, this new update for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 brings QSSR support to the game. This past month, PlayStation introduced QSSR (Quick Spectral Super Resolution) to PS5, which improves visual upscaling more than ever before. Although games have to be updated to make use of QSSR, once they are, their fidelity will be significantly improved without having to sacrifice performance. Essentially, QSSR is a lesser version of PSSR, which is the tech at the center of PlayStation’s PS5 Pro console.

Previously, Insomniac was one of the first studios to make use of QSSR, as it added the feature to Marvel’s Wolverine the moment that it became available. Now, it has opted to further support its games with QSSR, and has made Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 compatible with the visual upgrade.

“Having seen great results integrating QSSR in Marvel’s Wolverine, our team decided to bring it to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as well, in an update that’s live now!” said Insomniac’s Mike Firtsgerald of the update. “We’re excited for players to swing back into our 2023 title and see QSSR’s exciting image stability and sharpness benefits in both Fidelity and Performance modes.”

Outside of including support for QSSR, this update for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 doesn’t do anything else to the game. While this might be a bit disappointing, it shouldn’t be a surprise whatsoever, as new content for Spider-Man 2 hasn’t come about in a very long time. The only exception to this was earlier in 2026, when Insomniac added some new Spider-Man outfits based on the hero’s appearance in the film Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Other than this, though, Insomniac has made clear that it’s done with Spider-Man 2, as it is more than likely turning its attention to a new entry in the series instead.

How do you feel about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 getting this new upgrade on PS5 today that will allow it to look much better than before? And will this improvement to the game’s visuals prompt you to potentially replay it once again? Be sure to let me know for yourself down in the comments section.