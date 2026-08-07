Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gets New Update After Brand New Day Suit Backlash

Insomniac Games has today released a new update for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 following backlash from players. This past week, Insomniac released a new patch for its most recent Spider-Man game that prominently added two new cosmetics to the experience. The first of these new Spider-Man suits was based on the character’s design in the recently released Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, while the second resembled Spidey’s appearance in the hugely successful movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day. And while this latter suit generated quite a bit of excitement initially, it eventually resulted in some complaints from fans that Insomniac has not tried to rectify.

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The root of this backlash tied to the “Fresh Start” suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was predominantly tied to its coloring. Many players argued that the outfit didn’t resemble its look in Brand New Day, as the costume in the movie is a very vibrant red and blue. In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, players found the suit to be more orange in color, with its overall vibrancy also somewhat scaled back when compared to the film.

Clearly, Insomniac heard this feedback and acted quickly, as it has now released update version 1.005.001 for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. This patch doesn’t do anything new to the game other than tweak the Fresh Start suit “based on player feedback.” In response, hundreds of fans across social media expressed gratitude for Insomniac’s willingness to alter the cosmetic to reflect how it looks in Brand New Day.

As a whole, it’s great to see that Insomniac has continued to deliver with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 so long after the game’s launch. That being said, there’s a pretty good chance that this will end up being the final update that Spider-Man 2 ever receives. With no additional DLC or cosmetics planned to come to the game, there’s no reason for Insomniac to keep releasing new patches in this manner as the core experience has already been refined and improved countless times over the years.

Despite this, Insomniac is almost certainly at work on Marvel’s Spider-Man 3, which means we should see a new Spidey game from the developer before long. Without spoiling anything, the conclusion of Spider-Man 2 hints that there will be another installment in the franchise at some point, although Insomniac itself has yet to verify as much. Whenever PlayStation formally unveils the PS6, however, we might get our first confirmation of Spider-Man 3 at that time.

As for what’s next with Insomniac, the studio is gearing up to release its next game, Marvel’s Wolverine, next month on September 15th. Upon its launch, Wolverine will be exclusive to PS5, with no plans for it to come to PC platforms in the months or years to come.