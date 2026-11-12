Classic PS2 Game Confirmed to Get New Release in December

A classic PlayStation 2 game has been confirmed this week to be getting a new re-release on PS5 and PS4 platforms in December. Earlier this year, PlayStation announced that it would be bringing a trio of classic titles from earlier PlayStation consoles to modern platforms before the end of 2026. One of these games happened to be the PS1 survival-horror title Dino Crisis 2, with the other being the PS2 game Mega Man X: Command Mission. And while it was thought that the third game in this mix that hails from the PS2 would be dropping in November, we now know it won’t hit PS5 and PS4 until next month.

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As of this week, PlayStation revealed its next wave of games that will be coming to the PS Plus Classics catalog for November. This slate happens to include Freedom Wars Remastered and Soul Reaver 2, which is, generally speaking, a pretty great lineup. However, this news came as a surprise because it was anticipated that Ratchet & Clank would be one of the inclusions on the Classics catalog in November.

Yes, 2002’s Ratchet & Clank on PS2 was the third game in mention that PlayStation announced back in September would be coming to PS5 and PS4. While it was widely expected to roll out this month, this announcement of Freedom Wars Remastered and Soul Reaver 2 tells us that this isn’t the case after all. As a result, with December the final month left in the year, it’s now guaranteed to arrive on current-gen PlayStation consoles next month.

Barring any drastic departures, we can even determine the exact date that Ratchet & Clank will land on the PS Store. Typically, new additions to the PS Plus Classics Catalog become available on the third Tuesday of every month. This means that December 15th is the date that PlayStation should re-release Ratchet & Clank unless it opts to do things differently.

While Ratchet & Clank will immediately be available to download through the PS Plus Classics Catalog for those subbed to PS Plus Premium, it will also be available to purchase by itself on the PlayStation Store. Most PS2 ports in this manner tend to retail for $9.99, and there’s a very small chance that Ratchet & Clank will end up being any different. If there are any changes with this release schedule or price, however, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook once PlayStation confirms as much.

How do you feel about Ratchet & Clank becoming playable on PS5 and PS4 next month? And what other throwback PS2 games would you like to see PlayStation bring back in the future? Be sure to let me know down in the comments section.