Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Hidden Room Confirms Rhino's Fate

This article will contain spoilers for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, please read with caution.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 appears to confirm that Rhino did not come out of the game's story unscathed. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the biggest games of 2023 as fans have been eagerly awaiting it for the last five years. The first game masterfully included the Sinister Six with villains like Rhino, Electro, Shocker, Vulture, Scorpion, and Doc Ock all working together to bring Spider-Man down and wreak havoc on New York City. Of course, Spider-Man is able to overcome the odds and brings them all down, sending each one of them to the Raft where other foes like Kingpin are housed. In Marvel's Spider-Man 2, these villains are busted out early on so Kraven can find an equal that will allow him to feel at peace with his death.

We see Scorpion get killed in a video recording and the gear of Vulture, Electro, and Shocker can be found throughout Kraven's bases in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, suggesting they were all killed. However, Doc Ock was kept in the Raft as confirmed in the post-credit scene and we never saw what happened to Rhino. Unfortunately, it looks like our giant friend did not make it out alive himself. Reddit user Clkzins was able to glitch out of bounds and found a room that was not found anywhere else in the game. In it, there's a trophy wall with the heads of Rhino, Shocker, and untextured heads of Shocker and Vulture. It's pretty grim, but it does seem to indicate Rhino is dead or at the very least, was planned to be killed. Clkzins explained how he stumbled upon this on Reddit.

"I was trying out some glitches that worked on Miles Morales and found out that one of the out of bounds bugs still worked so I started exploring the underground world and found a strange structure that at first I couldn't get in but after a while i found a way in and went forward until a pipe with a invisible wall, using the photo mode and the little hole underneath the pipe I got the camera to bypass the invisible wall and entered a secret room that never appeared anywhere in the game with a throne supposedly from Kraven and trophies of the heads of the villains that were killed and even a Rhino head."

Given this room is hidden away and even unfinished, you shouldn't take it as canon. While those other villains have evidence that points to their deaths, Rhino is not seen or mentioned in the story whatsoever. It's possible Insomniac Games changed direction and have more plans for Rhino later.

[H/T IGN]