Spoiler Alert: This article will feature massive spoilers for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. You have been warned.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is finally here and if you're like us, you probably blazed through the story pretty quickly. We have all waited a very, very long time to see where Insomniac Games takes the story and next and now that painful wait has come to an end. The game was released last week and players were unleashed on its story mode which takes about 15 – 17 hours to complete. In it, players get to see who Venom really is, what comes of Peter Parker's battle with the symbiote, and who is able to come away with their heart still beating.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 features a lot of characters and the inclusion of characters like Kraven the Hunter and Venom certainly suggested to players that some folks may not come away unscathed. If you've played the story to completion, you know this to be true. With that said, if you haven't played the story and still want to experience it with fresh eyes, now is your time to click off of this page. We are about to spoil every major death in the game's story and what it means to the game.

Who Dies in Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

If you're still here, you can expect us to fully spoil Marvel's Spider-Man 2 from here on out. A bunch of people die in this game and they're not totally insignificant characters either. It will likely have a notable impact on future Spider-Man games as key members of this universe have taken off the chess board. So with all of that out of the way, let's get started.

Scorpion

To really demonstrate the power of Kraven, Insomniac Games kills off a notable Spider-Man villain. When Peter goes to investigate one of Kraven's bases, he finds footage of the hunter fighting Scorpion who he had broken out of the Raft. Kraven makes quick work of the character and kills him off using the tip of Scorpion's tail.

Peter Parker (Kind of)

This one comes with a HUGE asterisk, but yes, Peter Parker does die. In the middle of the game, Peter Parker arrives to the zoo with Harry Osborn to save Mary Jane and Dr. Connors from Kraven the Hunter. As soon as Peter throws his first punch at Kraven, the villain catches it and stabs Peter in the stomach. As Mary Jane attempts to get him out of the zoo, Harry fights Kraven using the symbiote. Ultimately, it is all futile and Peter dies on the ground. In a last ditch effort, Harry uses the symbiote to heal Peter Parker and resurrects him with it. This is how he gets the suit and is unable to give it back to Harry until he forcefully peels it off himself later on.

Kraven the Hunter

(Photo: PlayStation)

Throughout the entire game, Kraven the Hunter is dying of an unspecified disease. He has come to New York City to find an equal worthy of taking his life. He doesn't want to die at the hands of this disease, instead choosing to die to a worthy adversary. Neither of the Spider-Men are willing to take his life and none of the villains he captures are capable of matching the formidable foe. Once Harry Osborn becomes Venom, he battles a bunch of Kraven's goons in Times Square. As you'd expect, Kraven shows up shortly after this and realizes he has finally met someone who he is willing to die to. Once Venom beats him to a pulp, Kraven submits to the alien-infused Osborn and is killed by having his head eaten. It's pretty gnarly.

Electro and Vulture (Possibly)

At different parts of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, you can find Vulture and Electro's costumes on display in Kraven's bases and being studied for new weapons/technology. Naturally, given what was done to Scorpion, we can presume Vulture and Electro have been killed. Since Kraven wants to battle people who he can consider better him, he probably wouldn't start stripping their gear for parts until after he has finished with them. With that said, we can't say with 100% certainty since their encounters happen off-screen.