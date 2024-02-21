Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Update Adding 4 More Suits

The next Marvel's Spider-Man 2 update was already confirmed to be a big one given that it is adding the New Game+ mode to the game finally, but it's now looking to be even bigger than anticipated thanks to four new suits that'll be added to the game. Two of those new Spider-Man suits come directly from the pages of Marvel's Hellfire Gala stories and will be added to the game for free, but the other two suits made in partnership with the Gameheads organization will work a bit differently in that they'll be bundled in a DLC you can pay for to get early access to it, but they'll be free for everyone at a later date.

The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 update itself will be out on March 7th, a date that was previously announced alongside with some details pertaining to the contents of the update, but the first looks at the four additional suits are totally new as of today. You can check out what they look like and more details on their inspirations below alongside a better explanation of how the paid DLC will work.

4 New Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Suits

There are indeed four new suits arriving in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 come March 7th, but players will technically be able to do even more in the game when that update drops. Suit styles for Peter Parker's symbiote suits will be added in the same update so that those who've unlocked them through New Game+ Ultimate Levels will be able to customize outfits accordingly, but that's just an extra feature compared to the four suits being added.

"But we couldn't just stop at new styles – we know how much you all love when we add suits with no additional cost to the game," Insomniac Games community director James Stevenson said about the new Hellfire Gala suits. "You're in luck – we've brought Marvel's Hellfire Gala suits to the game for both Peter and Miles. Peter sports the design created by Russell Dauterman, and Miles gets his iconic look from Bernard Chang's gorgeous Hellfire Gala variant cover for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #8."

These two Hellfire Gala suits will be entirely free when they're added on March 7th, but as mentioned previously, the other two suits will work a bit differently. Peter Parker gets the "Fly Suit" while Miles Morales gets the "Fresh Suit," and both of those are being bundled with 10 new photo mode stickers and two new photo mode frames in the Fly N' Fresh bundle that'll be priced at $4.99.

From March 7th to April 5th, PlayStation said it'll be donating the $4.99 earned from each purchased bundle to Gameheads, the organization PlayStation partnered with which looks to empower underrepresented youth in the video games industry.

"We develop diverse talent and bold new voices in gaming, train students for the tech ecosystem and prepare them for college, career and civic life," Gameheads director Damon Packwood said in a PlayStation Blog post about the topic. "We serve low-income students, and underrepresented students (ages 15-25) in 15 different states with expansions to Honolulu and Atlanta."

Stevenson added a note in the announcement confirming that the suits shown in the trailer above will be free for all players at a later date and that Insomniac Games does not intend to start charging for DLC suits in the future.

"Don't worry, we don't plan to start charging for suits in Marvel's Spider-Man 2; the Fly N' Fresh Suit Pack will be available for at no additional cost to all players at a later date," he said.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2's next update with these suits, New Game+, and more will drop on March 7th.