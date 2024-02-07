Marvel's Spider-Man 2 New Game+ Update Finally Gets Release Date

At last, developer Insomniac Games has announced when the next major update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be going live and bringing with it New Game+ mode. Near the end of 2023, Insomniac informed fans that it would be delaying Spider-Man 2's NG+ patch into early 2024 rather than releasing it in December as originally planned. Since that time, fans have continued to inquire about this major update and when it would roll out. And while Insomniac has been somewhat dodgy on the topic, we now finally have an answer.

Disclosed on Insomniac's official X (or Twitter) account today, the studio said that the New Game+ patch for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will drop one month from today on March 7. In addition to bringing a NG+ option to the title, this patch is said to also be adding more suits and some other surprises. For now, the full scope of this patch remains largely shrouded in mystery, but Insomniac has said that it will begin providing more details closer to its arrival.

"Our next update is coming March 7. Our title update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 arrives next month and adds highly requested features like New Game+, new suits, and more!" Insomniac said on its official X account. "Watch our social media for a complete list of features closer to release."

One reason why this update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has likely taken so long to arrive is because of other happenings at Insomniac. Near the end of 2023, Insomniac was hit with a substantial hack that revealed not only the studio's future plans, but also leaked a ton of private information of various employees. In the wake of this cyberattack, Insomniac released a statement saying that it was working to support those within the company who had been impacted. As a result, work on Spider-Man 2 likely stalled for a bit as the studio looked to rectify this situation as best as it could.

Moving forward, the biggest question tied to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 remains whether or not the game will get DLC. While the previous Spider-Man game ended up getting multiple expansions on PS4, Insomniac and PlayStation haven't confirmed one way or the other if DLC is also in the cards for Spidey 2. As we get closer to the release of this next major update, though, perhaps we'll learn more on this front.

Are you going to be diving back into Marvel's Spider-Man 2 once this New Game+ update arrives? And what news Spidey suits are you also hoping to see added to the game with this patch? Let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.