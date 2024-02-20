It's Symbiote Spider-Man vs. Marvel Heroes in Secret Wars Finale

Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars pit 20 of Earth's mightiest heroes — including Spider-Man, the Avengers, and the X-Men — against their deadliest villains on a planetary construct called Battleworld. (It was there that Spider-Man first encountered the black costume, eventually revealed to be an alien symbiote.) 40 years later, Marvel Comics is revealing the untold story — and the unseen battles —of Secret Wars in Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld, a new four-issue limited series that will culminate in a showdown between Spider-Man and the "missing heroes": Daredevil, Falcon, and Iceman.

Taking place between panels 4 and 5 on page 36 of Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #12, the new story by writer Tom DeFalco and artist Pat Olliffe sees the black-suited Spider-Man and the Human Torch of the Fantastic Four reunited on the patchwork planet. The Beyonders dragged Daredevil, Falcon, and Iceman into their experiment: a war to determine the fate of the human race.

When Spider-Man and Human Torch teamed up with the "missing heroes" to battle Baron Zemo and Hobgoblin's secret supervillains, the cosmic observers feared the quintet would derail their experiment and then altered the minds of Spider-Man's allies to turn them against the wall-crawler. "Our primary test subject must finally prove its worthiness — by fighting for its own survival — and that of its entire species," they said, leaving Spider-Man to fight the four heroes alone.



Marvel has released preview pages from this week's Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld #4 (on sale Feb. 21), showing Spider-Man in battle against superheroes and supervillains alike — including Zemo allies Electro, Constrictor, and the Absorbing Man.