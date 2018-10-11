‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Player Hilariously Makes the Most Out of a Horrible Glitch

Oh, in-game glitches. Sometimes they can be little flubs in an otherwise masterful piece of work. But every once in a while, something crazy happens, and you it’s hard to take in. For instance, when your character falls through an entire game map.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is a game loaded with polish and beautiful detail, but even it can fall victim to the occasional glitch. In this case, a player falling through the map and leaving a rather interesting view in its wake. But this player, a Reddit user by the name of PuffingTom, decided to make the most of it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He managed to fall through New York City while doing some swinging at night, leaving an interesting skyscape above him. But he noted “fell through the map so decided to make the most of it” and took a screenshot, featuring him in a cool Spidey skin falling as the city appears in the distance, upside down. You can see it below.

The image is pretty cool. But, eerily enough, it actually reminded us of a moment in the forthcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, in which Miles Morales dives off a building with the city awaiting below. The camera angle is actually flipped on its head, so the city actually appears upside down. Take a look at the shot from the trailer below and you’ll see what we mean.

Surreal, right? We’re not sure if PuffingTom intended to pull off his glitch or if he just stumbled across it (like we’re known to do when discovering that sort of thing), but it’s a remarkable sight all the same. No word yet if Insomniac Games has addressed it yet, or if they’re managing to create this upside-down universe for the game. It’d probably be a nice fit with its forthcoming New Game + mode, we’ll tell you what.

The responses to the post have been rather interesting as well. One fan has said, “Looks like the tesseract from the end of Interstellar,” while another noted., “It looks cool when you look at it upside down.” And one even reflected on an earlier PlayStation game, saying, “Kinda like the orbital drop from Infamous: SS (Second Son),” and…he’s not far off.

You can discover the sweet goodness of Spider-Man for yourself now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. As for Into the Spiderverse, it debuts in theaters this December.