‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Offers Easy-to-Miss Fantastic Four Easter Egg

Marvel’s Spider-Man has been breaking records left and right on PlayStation 4 and keeping players engaged with its many easter eggs to be found. One that is commonly overlooked is right there in the beginning and it’s perfect for Fantastic Four fans.

At the very start of the game, players find themselves in Peter Parker’s humble apartment where a wall of post-it notes can be found. Covered in scribble, the notes serve a bigger purpose for fans of the epic Marvel franchise.

In addition to its nod to the Avengers and the infamous Tony Stark, another note reads “RR suit fabric ballistic? Call to confirm.” Seems really easy to miss, right? Though Marvel hosts many different characters, RR could only stand for one Reed Richards. You may recognize him as Mr. Fantastic, the mastermind behind the Fantastic Four.

What makes this particular easter egg even more enjoyable for Marvel fans is that very rarely have wee seen Richards interact with the rest of the Marvel-verse, much less in the MCU. Could this be a teaser for what’s to come? Or just a simple nod to how expansive the comic-verse truly is? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you think!

As for the game itself, Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now exclusively for the PlayStation 4.

