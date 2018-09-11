This Marvel’s Spider-Man Glitch Breaks the Game, and It’s Hilarious

Marvel’s Spider-Man is one of the best games this year: full of memorable action sequences, series’ favorite characters, and Easter eggs for days. And there’s also the occasional glitch, and even the rarer game-breaking glitch, which breaks the game in such hilarious fashion, it may actually be the best, most hidden secret of the game.

Like many of us, Reddit user Nabeshin186 was just trying to enjoy some Spidey this weekend when he stumbled onto the following glitch.

Unfortunately for Nabeshin186, but fortunate for everyone else, this wasn’t just an isolated glitch. It kept coming back.

Insomniac, if you’re reading this, please add an option to toggle this glitch on and off. Please? That, and please add an option to make all NPCs in the game

“Boat People.” If you do these two things, you’ll have my vote for game of the year.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available for PlayStation 4. For more news and media on the game, click here. For more information about what the game is about, here’s an official overview:

Be Spider-Man

After eight years behind the mask, Peter Parker is a crime-fighting master. Feel the full power of a more experienced Spider-Man with improvisational combat, dynamic acrobatics, fluid urban traversal, and environmental interactions. A rookie no longer, this is the most masterful Spider-Man you’ve ever played.

Worlds Collide

The worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story. In this new Spider-Man universe, iconic characters from Peter and Spider-Man’s lives have been reimagined, placing familiar characters in unique roles.

Marvel’s New York is Your Playground

The Big Apple comes to life as Insomniac’s most expansive and interactive world yet. Swing through vibrant neighborhoods and catch breathtaking views of iconic Marvel and Manhattan landmarks. Use the environment to defeat villains with epic takedowns in true blockbuster action.