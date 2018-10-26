‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Players Are Using New Game+ To Hilarious Effect

Yesterday, Insomniac Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment surprised Marvel’s Spider-Man fans by releasing the game’s long-awaited New Game Plus mode, which to the delight of many, came with a few other new features, such as a brand-new difficulty level for a greater challenge.

That said, with New Game Plus live, players wasted no time jumping in for another round, and for some things got a little weird and a little comical.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know: New Game Plus allows you to carry over all of your progress from your first playthrough. So, every suit, every gadget, every skill, all carries over into the new playthrough and is available for the get-go.

Now, if you 100 percent-ed the PlayStation 4 exclusive, you will know it unlocks a very special suit that is Peter Parker with nothing on but his mask and a pair of tight and tiny boxer briefs. In addition to revealing that Peter Parker is all about gains, the suit provides for many awkward and hilarious moments.

However, given that it is limited until after you’ve exhausted virtually every piece of content the game has to offer, there isn’t much opportunity to see it in action beyond just some free-exploring gameplay. But with New Game Plus, that changes.

With the power of the mode, players can play the entire game with the near-naked Peter Parker, as well as experience every cutscene with it. And as many founds have out, the result is pretty awesome sometimes, and can also create for some hilarious moments.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available exclusively for PlayStation 4. If you haven’t already, you should really take the opportunity to check it out, especially if you’re a fan of Spidey. And if you’ve been itching to jump back in, with New Game Plus, now is a better time than ever, especially with the game’s first DLC, The Heist, which stars Black Cat, poised to arrive next week.

