Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Announced for PC

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is coming to PC later this year. The web-slinger himself has been a massive reason for people to pick up a PlayStation 4 or 5, as Sony managed to snag the character for all itself after Activision let go of the license. Although Xbox had an opportunity to possibly develop Marvel games, including Spider-Man, it passed to focus on its first-party games. Sony recruited Insomniac Games to lead the charge on a Spider-Man franchise and it has been a huge commercial and critical success. With two games having already released and a third one on the way, Spider-Man has had a tremendous resurgence in gaming over the last four years.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered was announced for PC during the latest State of Play. The game will release on August 12th, 2022 on Steam and Epic Games Store. This new release will also include all three DLCs that released in 2018. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered released in 2020 with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and included a number of fancy upgrades to make it more optimized for PlayStation 5. It can be expected that this PC release will include all of those new additions along with new ones to help sell PC fans on the game. Insomniac Games confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is also coming to PC this fall, but didn’t provide a date. Jurjen Katsman, Nixxes’ Founder and Senior Director of Development, offered a statement about their work on the upcoming PC ports.

“I am extremely pleased with our collaboration with Insomniac on the Marvel’s Spider-Man series, the shared support provided between our teams and their dedication to quality above all is inspiring,” said Katsman. “It allows our team to leverage our technical expertise and focus on creating the best possible PC experience that takes advantage of all the exciting possibilities the PC platform has to offer. Our team has always been big fans of the work from Insomniac and partnering with them to bring Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to PC in the best way we can is something we are incredibly excited about.”

These re-releases are likely happening to help market Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 before it releases in 2023. As of right now, Insomniac has yet to confirm an exact date for the sequel, but it’s likely it will release in fall 2023. It’ll likely be one of the biggest games of the year, as Insomniac also confirmed that the first two games have sold over 30 million copies since the series began in 2018.

