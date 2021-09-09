Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Announced, Trailer Revealed

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment was announced today during the PlayStation Showcase for the PS5 alongside the first-ever trailer of the new Marvel game. The former teased the game’s development all the way back in January 2019, but never officially confirmed that a sequel was in the works. Today, that finally changed, and as you would expect, Spider-Man fans are excited, but not surprised, to see Peter Parker again.

While the pair announced and revealed the game, they didn’t stamp it with a release date, but they did provide a release window. As of right now, the game is aiming to release worldwide sometime in 2023. For now, it remains to be seen if the game is targeting a first half or second half window. Its predecessor was released in September, so it’s safe to assume the sequel will drop during a similar window, which is to say, fall 2023/

At the moment of reveal, it’s been three years and two days since the aforementioned pair released Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4. Since then, the game has been brought to PS5, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has been released on both the PS5 and the PS4. That said, while Miles Morales’ adventure was related and a proper installment in the series, it wasn’t the proper sequel to the 2018 game that paved the way for its existence. It also wasn’t as well-received, nor did it reach the same commercial heights.

2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man is notably the best-selling PS4 exclusive of all-time, beating out God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End in the process. In addition to achieving commercial success, the Marvel game also was a hit with critics, earning an 87 on Metacritic, many end-of-the-year awards, and a Game of the Year nominee at The Game Awards that year. In other words, a sequel was inevitable.

As for the sequel itself, salient details are currently scarce, but this is to be expected. Further, it shouldn’t last very long. As Spider-Man fans will remember, in the build-up to 2018’s Marvel Spider-Man, Sony and Marvel Games held nothing back marketing the game, and there’s no reason to expect the marketing of its sequel will be any different.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two or 26 letting us know what you think or, alternatively, let me know over on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_.