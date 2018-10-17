‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Reveals New Poster for ‘The Heist’

By now you’ve probably heard the news that The Heist, the first of three downloadable content packs for Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 4, will be dropping next week. But there’s more where that came from, as a new poster has also debuted, showing off both Spidey and Black Cat in old-school fashion!

The poster was introduced on the PlayStation Blog earlier today, and can be seen below. Game director Ryan Smith of Insomniac Games noted how they “worked with Marvel artists on some brand new art for Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist,” and “this art illustrating Spider-Man and Black Cat comes from famed Marvel illustrator and suit designer Adi Granov.”

You can see it below:

As you can see, the art features Black Cat up front with what is apparently some loot in hand, jumping her way through the city with Spider-Man in hot pursuit. He can be seen flinging his webs, attempting to capture her in the act — something that we’ll probably be doing at some point in the game as we attempt to stop her.

You can check out the official description for The Heist below:

“As you play Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist, you’ll encounter the beginning of a new, interconnected story taking place over the three chapters of Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps. A robbery at an art museum entangles Spider-Man and MJ with an old flame from Peter Parker’s past, Felicia Hardy, aka Black Cat. Beyond new story missions, there’s a whole new faction of enemies, new crimes, new challenges, new trophies, and of course, three brand new suits.”

If you haven’t picked up the Season Pass for Marvel’s Spider-Man yet, it’ll set you back $24.99 and features three DLC packs, including The Heist and two more that will debut later this year. If you prefer, you can also buy The Heist separately for $9.99 and see how it fares before you pick up the other two chapters, which will likely run $9.99 apiece. Or if you haven’t picked up the game yet, you can get the Digital Deluxe Edition of Spider-Man for $79.99, with Season Pass included.

Whatever you do, don’t miss this getaway adventure!

Spider-Man is available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.