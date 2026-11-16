Marvel’s Wolverine Gets First Sale Since Release

If you were on the fence concerning Insomniac’s latest superhero title, now’s the time to make a decision. Marvel’s Wolverine can now be acquired for $49.99 (down from $69.99) as part of ongoing Black Friday sales. Both Amazon and Best Buy have the game listed at this nearly 30% savings with this Black Friday price drop. A $20 discount is pretty significant for a game that is still considered new and well within 2 months of its release date. This will make a great gift for the Marvel and/or Wolverine fan in your life.

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Marvel’s Wolverine is a fun, competent action romp that takes you through Logan’s journey with the mutant strike force Team X and his mentor, Dr. Nathaniel Essex. From a critical standpoint, Marvel’s Wolverine has received generally favorable reviews with a Metacritic score of 75. It’s a well-polished blend of action mechanics and storytelling. However, mixed reviews have noted repetition in the hack-and-slash style combat mechanics and predictable story beats. You can find our review of Marvel’s Wolverine here.

The game contains Easter eggs, suits, and references to the larger Marvel universe. Players can unlock new abilities and upgrades through progression. Marvel’s Wolverine also includes several collectibles and side activity options. If you find yourself enjoying the power fantasy of being the rapid-healing mutant who can eviscerate his enemies into ribbons, then there are plenty of elements that add to the game’s replay value.

With Black Friday sales now underway, there are several games that have or will be receiving price cuts in the coming days. 2026 has been home to several big launches in the games industry. If there’s anything you’ve missed out on, now is your time to check for discounts on this year’s hottest titles. Some of these early Black Friday deals at Amazon include the following: