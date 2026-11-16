PS1 Classic From 1997 Now Available on PS5 for $2.39

A PS1 classic game from 1997 is now available on PS5 and PS4 for $2.39, 29 years later. The game in question is not just a PS1 game from 1997, but one of the best PS1 games from 1997, and it has never been cheaper on the PlayStation Store since its release there in June 2025. That said, it is only available at this low price until November 21. After this, the 60 percent discount that makes this price point possible will expire.

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In addition to one of the great PS2 trilogies for $0.10 more, PlayStation users can grab Cyan Productions and Red Orb Entertainment’s 1997 adventure game, Riven, for a couple of dollars. For those unfamiliar with this game, it is the second game in the Myst series, which dates back to 1993, and the game of the same name. While not as influential as its predecessor, Riven was one of the great games of its year, and actually the best-selling game of 1997. At the time of its release, it was only available on PS1 and PC, but it also came to Sega Saturn the following year in 1998.

Then, in 2025, the PS1 version was re-released on the PS5 and PS4 PlayStation Store alongside its introduction to the library of PS Plus Premium, where it remains available for free for those subscribed to the most expensive tier of the Sony subscription service.

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The Best-Selling Game of 1997

In 2026, adventure games like this are somewhat niche, but it wasn’t always like this. In the 1990s, it was one of the biggest genres, as evidenced by Riven being the best-selling game of 1997.

Some of this success, if not much of it, was on the back of Myst, though, which was actually the best-selling PC game of all time for quite some time. Further, it is often cited as one of the best of its time and one of the most influential games of all time. Further, Riven is a direct sequel, meaning it’s best to play Myst first. It picks up right after the events of Myst, and while it can be played and enjoyed without playing Myst, Riven is best played with this context.

It’s worth noting that a remake was released in 2024, and this remake actually earned an 86 on Metacritic, three points better than the original. To this end, those who didn’t play the original may find it easier to visit it via the remake rather than the original for obvious reasons. Those who do have nostalgia for the original, though, will likely prefer it over the remake simply because nostalgia outweighs modern improvements. The original is also $22 cheaper on the PS Store right now.