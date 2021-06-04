Mass Effect 3 Easter Egg Exposed 9 Years Later

✖

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is now available, and players are getting the chance to see things that some might not have caught the first time around. On Reddit last month, Mass Effect 3 cinematic designer Richard Boisvert revealed the existence of an Easter egg that seemingly no one had discovered in the nine years since the game first released. Boisvert also provided some instructions on how to find the Easter egg. Sure enough, it seems that some fans have finally discovered the existence of the Mars Rover, which gives Commander Shepard a little nod when they cross paths in the game.

Readers can try to find the Easter egg for themselves by following the instructions in the Reddit post embedded below.

This seems to be the first time that players have officially discovered the Easter egg, but as Kotaku points out, poster Marcus_Khaar did share evidence of the Mars Rover's existence on the game's subreddit last year. However, it's worth noting that this was discovered using a free camera mod, and they weren't able to get the Rover to nod at Shepard, as a result. Unfortunately, players were still unsure exactly how to trigger the Easter egg, or how to get the Rover to perform the animation, so technically this is still a new discovery.

It's always interesting to see how some Easter eggs in video games can go years without being discovered. In an era of streamers and social media, it feels like long missing Easter eggs tend to be pretty uncommon. However, Easter eggs have truly become a part of the gaming ecosystem, and a lot of players love finding new ones to uncover. Now that this Mass Effect 3 Easter egg has finally been found, gamers will just have to keep their eyes peeled for the next big secret.

Players can check out Mass Effect 3 as part of the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all our previous coverage of the collection right here.

