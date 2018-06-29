“Mass Effect Is Not Dead,” Says BioWare, EA Confirms

With Anthem being such a big focus and many of the original Mass Effect crew members being pulled from Andromeda to work on the online game, many long-time fans have been worried about the future of such an iconic franchise. When the DLC plans were shelved indefinitely for the latest in the space franchise, those worries continued to grow insurmountably. Luckily, Lead Producer Mike Gamble reassures fans that there is no way they’ve given up on Mass Effect in addition to my own interview with a source at EA confirming the producer’s statement.

Gamble recently told EuroGamer, “It’s key to be very clear what this game is,” Gamble told the site regarding Anthem. “It is not a single-player corridor shooter, it’s not a Mass Effect game, it’s not a Dragon Age game, as much as those IPs are special to us. As much as we have various projects in the works and there’s a team working on Dragon Age stuff right now, and Mass Effect is certainly not dead, Anthem is different and we have to highlight those differences, of which co-operative play is a big difference.”

This also backs up what Casey Hudson has said in the recent past about returning to the series once more when the fast amount of work for Anthem is tampered down. During E3 2018, I recently got a chance to chat with a key member of EA and we talked about their new Star Wars game recently announced (“So many lightsabers, who doesn’t want lightsabers!?”). Me being the Mass Effect fangirl that I am, of course I couldn’t just let that question go unasked about the future of the franchise.

“Oh, no. Mass Effect is definitely still happening,” my source told me. “That franchise is much too valuable to EA for them not to do anything with it.” Which, let me be real – was very exciting to hear.

Though the recent dialogue has opened up a bit more about the series’ future, we still don’t have anything more concrete at this time. Still – the hope is alive and we’ll be taking to the stars once more at some point down the line.

