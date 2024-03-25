New Matrix Game Rumored to Be in the Works

A new video game tied to The Matrix film franchise might be in the works if a recent rumor is to be believed. Since the original Matrix movie first launched back in 1999, a handful of video games associated with the series have come about. Many of these projects were seen multiple decades ago, though, which means that the property hasn't had much life in the video game space in recent years. Fortunately, for those hoping to see a new Matrix game of some sort, it sounds like something could be in the pipeline.

According to user @Kurakasis on social media, who has had a number of accurate leaks in the past, developer NetEase Games is said to have been working on a title tied to The Matrix. This project was said to have been in the works ahead of the release of The Matrix Resurrections, which is the most recent movie in the series that arrived in late 2021. The insider says that the game was codenamed "Awake", but notes that they're not certain if it's still in development or has since been abandoned.

Speaking of NetEase Games, they've been working on a new Matrix game before the release of Matrix Resurrections movie. Unfortunately, I don't know if it's still in development. The project was titled 'Awake'; I'm not sure if it was a codename or an official subtitle. pic.twitter.com/w1M8QFampm — Kurakasis (@Kurakasis) March 21, 2024

If this Matrix game is still in the works, there's a chance that it could only be planned for mobile devices. Although NetEase Games doesn't exclusively work on mobile projects, the developer does have a much greater history of creating games for this platform. With this in mind, it seems more than likely that "Awake" could have been canceled as its release would have made much more sense to come about in proximity to The Matrix Resurrections.

Back in 2021, The Matrix Awakens released, which happens to be the most recent video game project associated with the franchise. Rather than being a fully dedicated game of its own, though, Awakens was merely a tech demo for Unreal Engine 5. Developed by Epic Games, the project was meant to highlight what next-gen hardware would be capable of. Later in 2022, The Matrix Awakens was delisted from digital storefronts, meaning that the experience can no longer be newly downloaded.

How would you feel about a new video game coming about that's related to The Matrix? And would you be okay even if said game only appeared on mobile platforms? Let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.