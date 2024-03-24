Days Gone Developer Seemingly Working on Live-Service Game

A new job listing at Bend Studio, the developer most recently behind Days Gone, seems to indicate that the company is working on a live-service title as its next project. Over the past few years, there has been quite a bit of conjecture about what Bend Studio will do next. Although many at the company made it known that they wanted to work on Days Gone 2, that pitch was shot down by those in charge at PlayStation. Now, new details on the studio's next game have emerged, and they seem to be wildly different from Days Gone.

Spotted in a new job listing, Bend Studio was found to be hiring for a lead project manager. On its own, this doesn't mean a whole lot, but the listing was particularly curious as it stressed that a potential hire would need to have "hands on game development experience in leadership roles shipping AAA live-service games." With this in mind, it seems clear that Bend Studio is creating a live-service title of some sort, although further specifics are unknown.

In recent years, PlayStation has made a much stronger push to enter the live-service space. Sony itself previously said that it had well over a dozen live-service games in the works at once. Some of these projects include this year's smash-hit Helldivers 2, to go along with the upcoming Concord and Fairgames. It's still not known what exactly this game from Bend Studio will become, but it now seems clear that it's tied to this larger group of titles.

Moving forward, Sony has yet to shed much more light on what will be releasing on PS5 in 2024. This year has already gotten off to quite a solid start for PlayStation as exclusives such as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and the recent Rise of the Ronin have all landed on PS5. Further details on Sony's forthcoming slate should be unveiled at some point in the weeks or months ahead, but it seems likely that 2024 could be a bit quieter for PlayStation.

[H/T GR]