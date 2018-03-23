Mega Man Cartoon Official Plot Synopsis and Details Emerge

Back in 2015, Dentsu Entertainment USA announced a 26-episode animated television series of Capcom‘s Mega Man, which would bring back the iconic robot character to the T.V. world 20 years after the 1994 animated series of the same name ran its final run. The new series will notably be based on the Classic series, rather than the other variations in the franchise, such as Mega Man Battle Network and Mega Man X.

Fast-forward to today, and new details and an official plot synopsis of the new series have emerged from the depths of the Internet.

The details come way of DHX Brands, the dedicated brand management and consumer products arms of DHX Media Ltd, who’s working as a producer on the new show.

On the company’s brand page, the following plot synopsis is provided:

“Aki Light is a regular, upbeat, robot schoolboy. He lives in the futuristic world of Silicon City, co-inhabited by robots and humans. But this robot boy has a secret… Deep within his programming lie protocols that can transform him into the powerful hero, Mega Man! When the villainous Sgt. Night and his evil team of Robot Masters emerge with ill-intentions, Mega Man dedicates himself to protecting the citizens of Silicon City. Equipped with his Mega Buster arm cannon and the ability to absorb the powers of his opponents, he bravely battles the wickedest of villains. In this brand new series inspired by the iconic Mega Man video game, comical, action-packed adventures abound as we follow the journey of Aki Light and his alter-ego, Mega Man, as he strives to balance life as an ordinary robot boy AND an amazing superhero.”

Being helmed and developed by Man of Action and its team who have created and produced most notably Ben 10 and Generator Rex, the new series is poised to release sometime in 2018.

In the United States it will premier on Cartoon Network, meanwhile in Canada it will be hosted on Family Chrgd. It will notably be the second Mega Man TV series to air on Cartoon Network, following Mega Man Star Force’s brief run 11 years ago during 2007.

