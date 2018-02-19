Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2 Coming to Nintendo Switch

This morning Capcom revealed that Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 will be coming to the Nintendo Switch on May 22! This won’t be a simple re-hash. By the time this collection makes it to Switch, there will be new features, and amiibo support. Check out the announcement trailer above!

Capcom outlined a few different ways to buy these collections, with a few different price points. The Mega Man Legacy Collection will be available to download on its own from the eShop for $14.99, Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 will be going for $19.99. If you’d like to pick these two collections up together, you’ll be able to find a physical version at retail that comes with the first collection on a cartridge, a digital download for the second collection, and (oddly) a Mega Man 30th anniversary cleaning cloth. All of that will set you back $39.99.

For those of you who worry about having the free time to crank through these games, some of which are notorious for their difficulty, you’ll be glad to know that Capcom has added a neat optional feature to get you out of trouble when you need it. According to the Capcom-Unity blog: “Series veterans know that Mega Man is all about the heat of the moment-to-moment gameplay, though. Did you get a little too gutsy with a jump and fall in a pit? Were you not quick enough to escape a barrage of lasers? You can get back into the game in a flash thanks to the brand-new “rewind” feature! Just by holding a button, you can roll back gameplay, allowing you to pick up where you left off without missing a beat.”

If you own any Mega Man amiibo, you’ll be able to unlock additional challenges for both games. In the first collection, you’ll unlock a series of fan-created challenges that were part of a big contest. Previously these challenges were only available on 3DS. In Legacy Collection 2, you’ll unlock more challenge stages from the developers.

This is a great sign for Mega Man fans, who until this point only got their classic action platforming kicks from Azure Striker Gunvolt on Nintendo Switch. We’ve heard rumors that Mega Man X collections are on the way, and now we feel pretty confident that they’ll show up on the Switch as well.